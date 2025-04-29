Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 has managed to gain much hype and is gearing up for a good start at the box office. The advance booking of the film has commenced, and fans are quite excited to look at what’s in store for them as Amey Pattnaik arrives for his 75th mission against Riteish Deshmukh!

The trailer of the film already left us excited, and honestly, it seems to have a storyline as strong as the last film, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Ajay Devgn looks as sharp as ever, but will he manage to invade the box office and create a new record for his openers?

Raid 2 Box Office Opening VS Ajay Devgn’s Top Opener

The biggest opening for an Ajay Devgn film was secured by Singham Again, which arrived last year. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film managed to bring an opening of 43.70 crore at the box office! It is practically impossible for Raid 2 to beat this number!

Ajay Devgn Might Change His Top 5

However, with his upcoming film, Ajay Devgn might change the order of his top 5 openings. The only number he needs to achieve is an opening of more than 15.38 crore at the box office with his Raj Kumar Gupta film.

Raid 2 might push Drishyam 2 out of the top 5 openers of Ajay Devgn and secure the fifth spot. It seems like an easy target, considering the franchise’s appreciation and recall value since the first part was a roaring hit.

Check out the top 10 highest openers of Ajay Devgn at the box office.

Singham Again: 43.70 crore Golmaal Again: 30.14 crore Singham Returns: 32 crore Total Dhamaal: 16.50 crore Drishyam 2: 15.38 crore

