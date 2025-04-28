There are massive expectations for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming crime thriller, Raid 2. The sequel factor has been working very well in Indian cinema. Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 film was a hit, and the streak of success is expected to continue. But will the superstar finally tie with Salman Khan in the 100 crore club? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Ajay Devgn in the 100 crore club

In almost 34 years of his career, Ajay Devgn has delivered 10 films in the 100 crore club. He first hit a century at the box office with Golmaal 3 in 2010. Ever since, many of his other successful films, including Singham, Raid, and Bol Bachchan, have achieved the milestone!

Take a look at Ajay Devgn films that have entered the 100 crore club:

Total Dhamaal – 154.23 crores

Shaitaan – 151 crores

Singham Returns – 140 crores

Golmaal 3 – 106 crores

Son of Sardaar – 105 crores

Raid – 103.07 crores

De De Pyaar De – 103.50 crores

Bol Bachchan – 103 crores

Singham – 100.30 crores

Shivaay – 100.30 crores

Salman Khan in the 100 crore club

On the other hand, Bhaijaan Salman Khan has the second-highest movies in the 100 crore club after Akshay Kumar. The Sikandar actor has 11 films in the coveted club.

Check out the Salman Khan films in the 100 crore club:

Ek Tha Tiger – 198 crores

Race 3 – 169 crores

Dabangg 2 – 158.50 crores

Bodyguard – 142 crores

Dabangg 3 – 150 crores

Dabangg – 139 crores

Ready – 120 crores

Tubelight – 121.25 crores

Jai Ho – 111 crores

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110 crores

Sikandar: 129.92 crores

Will Raid 2 lead to a tie?

Ajay Devgn has the opportunity to tie with Salman Khan in the 100 crore club. If Raid 2 hits a century, he will also have 11 films in the coveted club.

The Raid 2 trailer received a favorable response. It is also the second-most anticipated movie on IMDb and has 198.4K interests on BookMyShow, two days ahead of the big release. The advance booking has also started on a good note in limited showcasing. If the early reviews turn out positive, the sky is the limit for Ajay Devgn’s film.

More about Raid 2

Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles. The supporting cast will feature Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. Jacqueline Fernandez, Tammannaah Bhatia, and Yo Yo Honey Singh will also be seen in special appearances.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Enters 100 Crore Club & Becomes Akshay Kumar’s #5 Post-Covid Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News