There are massive expectations for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming crime thriller, Raid 2. The sequel factor has been working very well in Indian cinema. Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 film was a hit, and the streak of success is expected to continue. But will the superstar finally tie with Salman Khan in the 100 crore club? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!
Ajay Devgn in the 100 crore club
In almost 34 years of his career, Ajay Devgn has delivered 10 films in the 100 crore club. He first hit a century at the box office with Golmaal 3 in 2010. Ever since, many of his other successful films, including Singham, Raid, and Bol Bachchan, have achieved the milestone!
Take a look at Ajay Devgn films that have entered the 100 crore club:
- Total Dhamaal – 154.23 crores
- Shaitaan – 151 crores
- Singham Returns – 140 crores
- Golmaal 3 – 106 crores
- Son of Sardaar – 105 crores
- Raid – 103.07 crores
- De De Pyaar De – 103.50 crores
- Bol Bachchan – 103 crores
- Singham – 100.30 crores
- Shivaay – 100.30 crores
Salman Khan in the 100 crore club
On the other hand, Bhaijaan Salman Khan has the second-highest movies in the 100 crore club after Akshay Kumar. The Sikandar actor has 11 films in the coveted club.
Check out the Salman Khan films in the 100 crore club:
- Ek Tha Tiger – 198 crores
- Race 3 – 169 crores
- Dabangg 2 – 158.50 crores
- Bodyguard – 142 crores
- Dabangg 3 – 150 crores
- Dabangg – 139 crores
- Ready – 120 crores
- Tubelight – 121.25 crores
- Jai Ho – 111 crores
- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110 crores
- Sikandar: 129.92 crores
Will Raid 2 lead to a tie?
Ajay Devgn has the opportunity to tie with Salman Khan in the 100 crore club. If Raid 2 hits a century, he will also have 11 films in the coveted club.
The Raid 2 trailer received a favorable response. It is also the second-most anticipated movie on IMDb and has 198.4K interests on BookMyShow, two days ahead of the big release. The advance booking has also started on a good note in limited showcasing. If the early reviews turn out positive, the sky is the limit for Ajay Devgn’s film.
More about Raid 2
Raid 2 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles. The supporting cast will feature Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. Jacqueline Fernandez, Tammannaah Bhatia, and Yo Yo Honey Singh will also be seen in special appearances.
