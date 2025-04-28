Karan Singh Tyagi and the team have reasons to celebrate as Kesari Chapter 2 has entered the 100 crore club worldwide in only ten days. It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of Samrat Prithviraj to become Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for the latest updates!

#1 choice of audience in India

Kesari Chapter 2 is facing competition from Sunny Deol’s Jaat, Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna re-release. Despite limited screens, it is dominating the ticket windows with the highest collections in Bollywood. In 10 days, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday co-starrer has accumulated 65.93 crore net in the domestic circuit.

Hits a century worldwide!

The momentum has slowed down at the overseas box office. However, Kesari Chapter 2 has minted an estimated 27 crore gross in 10 days, which is much better than recent Akshay Kumar releases.

Combining India and international sums, the total worldwide earnings come to 104.79 crore gross.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Kesari Chapter 2 below:

India net – 65.93 crores

India gross – 77.79 crores

Overseas gross – 27 crores (estimates)

Worldwide gross – 104.79 crores

Kesari Chapter 2 is only the fourth film of Akshay Kumar to enter the 100 crore club in the post-pandemic era. For the uninitiated, he’s had as many as 14 releases in total.

Beats Samrat Prithviraj

Within 10 days, the historical courtroom drama has left behind the global lifetime of Samrat Prithviraj (90.24 crores). Kesari Chapter 2 is now the 5th highest-grosser of Akshay Kumar in the post-Covid period.

It is now aiming for the #4 position currently held by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. With only 7 crores more in the kitty, it will achieve the milestone.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-Covid worldwide grossers below:

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 104.79 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crores Ram Setu – 83.02 crores Bachchan Paandey – 73.29 crores Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crores Khel Khel Mein – 57.57 crores

