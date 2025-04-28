Gippy Grewal’s Akaal surpassed all odds to become the #1 Punjabi grosser of 2025 in India. It has concluded its third weekend, and the pace has slowed as expected. Despite the Sunday boost, the action drama saw a fall on day 18. Scroll below for the latest box office collections.

Beginning of the end?

There isn’t much competition at the local theatres. Sippy Gill and Nishawn Bhullar led Gangland arrived in cinemas on April 25, 2025. But it isn’t posing any threat as it is minting moolah on the lower end. On day 18, Akaal earned 11 lakhs at the ticket windows. It saw a 15% drop compared to 13 lakhs on the previous day.

Despite the weekend boost, the fall on Sunday isn’t a good sign. The audience seems to be losing interest in the Gippy Grewal starrer, which could lead to its exit from the theatres soon. The overall box office collections in India come to 7.46 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 8.80 crores.

Will be a losing affair?

Akaal is very close to achieving the breakeven stage. It is made on an estimated budget of 10 crores. The makers have been able to recover around 75% of the total investments so far.

Even if Akaal continues to mint earnings even on the lower end for another week, 100% budget recovery looks difficult.

More about Akaal

The Punjabi film features an ensemble cast of Gippy Grewal, Nimrit Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Nikitin Dheer, and Gurpreet Ghuggi, among others. It is co-produced by Gippy Grewal & Dharma Productions.

Akaal was released in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025.

