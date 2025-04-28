Salman Khan and Aamir Khan led Andaz Apna Apna re-release gradually picked up the momentum during its first weekend. The 1994 cult classic witnessed its best day at the box office on Sunday. It has also surpassed the collections of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani re-run. Scroll below for day 3 updates!

Word-of-mouth grows

It has been quite a challenging scenario for Rajkumar Santoshi’s film, which is finding an audience amid competition from Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Ground Zero. The good news is that word-of-mouth grew very well on Sunday. On day 3, Andaz Apna Apna re-release earned 50 lakhs. It saw another 66% growth, compared to 30 lakhs minted on the previous day.

The first weekend total of Andaz Apna Apna re-release lands at 1.05 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 1.23 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 25 lakhs

Day 2: 30 lakhs

Day 3: 50 lakhs

Total: 1.05 crore

Andaz Apna Apna vs 2025 re-releases in Bollywood

We witnessed two re-releases earlier this year in Bollywood, both of which turned out to be massive successes. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani returned to theatres on January 3 and minted 6.25 crore net in its opening weekend. On the other hand, Sanam Teri Kasam had raked in a whopping 16 crores.

In comparison, Andaz Apna Apna is much lower. But hopefully, it will be a slow and steady scenario in the upcoming days.

Axes Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani re-release

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif led Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani had raked in only 60 lakhs in its re-release lifetime. In only 3 days, Andaz Apna Apna has surpassed that mark, that too with 75% higher earnings.

