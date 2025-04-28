Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, continues to keep its tally moving at the Indian box office. Released amid high expectations, the magnum opus registered a strong start but couldn’t make it big compared to its staggering production cost. However, it has already achieved several feats for the Kollywood superstar, and recently, it became his first ever 150 crore net grosser. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 18!

Fair earnings during the third weekend

The Kollywood action comedy was theatrically released on April 10. During the 4-day extended opening weekend, it earned a solid 64 crores. During the second weekend, it earned 18.55 crores. During the third weekend, it has earned a fair sum of 4.94 crores. On the third Friday, it earned 1.20 crores, followed by 1.70 crores on Saturday. Yesterday, it earned 2.04 crores.

First 150 crore net grosser for Ajith Kumar!

Overall, Good Bad Ugly has earned a total of 150.84 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days, as per Sacnilk. With this, it became the first film by Ajith Kumar to cross the 150 crore milestone. In the past, more than a couple of films had the potential to achieve this feat, but it didn’t happen. Finally, the latest release of Thala has managed to accomplish it despite mixed reviews.

Not a success yet!

For Good Bad Ugly, several numbers are being circulated as the estimated budget. Numbers ranging from 200 crores to 300 crores are being projected. Amid this, one thing is confirmed: the cost is huge and is higher than 200 crores. With such a cost, the magnum opus has failed to make expected earnings at the Indian box office.

Reportedly, Ajith received massive remuneration for the film. Including all other costs, Good Bad Ugly became a costly affair. So, in comparison to this, the performance looks underwhelming. Let’s see how far it goes!

