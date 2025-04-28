Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, and others, has turned out to be a huge box office success. Made on a limited budget, the film has earned an impressive collection and is already among the biggest successes for the Malayalam film industry. In the recent development, it emerged as Mollywood’s second most profitable film in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report of 18 days!

Enjoys a good third weekend!

After performing well during the first two weeks, the Malayalam sports film enjoyed good numbers during the third weekend, all thanks to the release of the Telugu-dubbed version on April 25. On the third Friday, it earned 1.20 crores despite the release of Mohanlal’s Thudarum. On Friday, there was a good jump as 1.70 crores came in. Yesterday, on the third Sunday, it managed to earn 2.02 crores. So, it made 4.92 crores during the third weekend.

Overall, Alappuzha Gymkhana has earned 41.07 crore net (Malayalam and Telugu) at the Indian box office in 18 days, as per Sacnilk. This is an impressive score, and now, as the Telugu version is also minting good numbers, the milestone of 50 crore is locked.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is now 2025’s 2nd most profitable Malayalam film!

Reportedly, Alappuzha Gymkhana is made on a budget of just 12 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 41.07 crores. So, the film is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 29.07 crores. Calculated further, it equals 242.25% returns at the Indian box office. So, it’s a super-hit affair!

With 242.25% returns, Alappuzha Gymkhana has surpassed Basil Joseph’s Ponman (238.33% returns) to become the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram is at the top with a staggering 350% returns at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the most profitable Malayalam films in 2025:

Rekhachithram – 350% Alappuzha Gymkhana – 242.25% Ponman – 238.33% Officer On Duty – 216%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Fails To Enter Top 10 Opening Weekend Of 2025 In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News