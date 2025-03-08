Malayalam Cinema has witnessed two roaring superhits at the box office in a matter of two months itself, promising a thunderous year ahead! Mollywood Box Office witnessed Rekhachithram’s phenomenal success, and now it has got another super hit of 2025, with Basil Joseph’s Ponman!

Mollywood Box Office 2025

The dark comedy, which arrived at the box office on January 30, 2025, has completed more than a month at the box office and will soon arrive on OTT. It stands at a total collection of 10.05 crore at the box office in India.

Ponman Budget & Profit

Ponman has been reportedly mounted on a controlled budget of 3 crore. Helmed by Jothish Shankar, the dark comedy earned 10.05 crore against its budget, churning out a profit of 7.05 crore and registering a huge 235% return on investment!

Second Super Hit Of 2025

Basil Joseph arrived twice this year with Pravinkoodu Shappu, followed by the dark comedy by Jothish Shankar that also starred Sajin Gopu and Lijomol Jose! Interestingly, while Ponman is the second super hit Malayalam film of 2025, it has also surpassed his own super hit film from last year!

In 2024, Basil Joseph‘s Sookshmadarshini delivered a profit of 179.2% at the box office, and one of the most talked about films of the year! Now, Ponman has surpassed this profit.

2nd Most Profitable Film Of 2025

Ponman is the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. Rekhachithram, which earned a profit of 350% at the box office, with a lifetime collection of 27 crore, against a budget of 6 crore, is the most profitable film of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

