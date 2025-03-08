After impressing audiences during its theatrical run, Basil Joseph’s much-awaited film Ponman is all set for its digital debut. The film was released in theaters on January 30, 2025, and now, nearly 1.5 months later, the makers have planned its digital release. The streaming giant JioHotstar recently announced that Basil Joseph’s starrer will soon be available for streaming on their platform.

What To Expect From Ponman?

Directed by Jotish Shankar, Ponman stars Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles. The title Ponman literally translates to “the man with gold.”

The film revolves around Ajesh, a gold dealer who lends gold jewelry for the marriage of Bruno’s sister, Steffi. However, his life takes a dangerous turn when the bride’s criminal husband decides to keep the gold and eliminate him. Adapted from GR Indugopan’s novel Nālañcu cer̲uppakkār, the film blends intense drama with gripping suspense.

Upon its theatrical release, Ponman received widespread acclaim from audiences and critics. Now, with its highly anticipated OTT release, the makers hope to reach an even wider audience, including those who missed it in theaters.

Ponman OTT Release Date & Platform Revealed!

The wait is over! Ponman is officially set to premiere on JioHotstar on March 14. With its digital release, the movie is expected to reach a wider audience, allowing fans of Malayalam cinema to enjoy Basil Joseph’s latest performance from the comfort of their homes.

Currently, JioHotstar has confirmed the film’s release in Malayalam. However, there is no official word on whether it will be available in multiple languages. For now, non-Malayalam-speaking audiences will have to wait for further updates regarding its dubbed versions.

Mark your calendars—Ponman arrives on JioHotstar on March 14!

Check out the trailer of Ponman below:

