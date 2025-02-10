Malayalam film industry this year has witnessed a good start, with Rekhachitram turning into the most profitable Indian film of 2025 among all the other releases in all the other languages. The film stands at a box office collection of 7.94 crore and wraps up close to this number itself.

Budget & Recovery

Despite wrapping up below 10 crore mark, the Malayalam dark comedy has recovered its entire budget and is running towards the super hit mark. The film has been mounted on a budget of a reported 3 crore at the box office.

Ponman Profit

Against the minimal and controlled budget, Ponman has earned a profit of 4.94 crore. The film has churned out 164.67% return on investment. With a total collection of 7.94 crore, the film still needs to earn 1.06 crore more to claim the super hit verdict at the box office!

2nd Malayalam Superhit Film Of 2025

Basil Joseph delivered the second Malayalam hit of 2025 after Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram, which earned 339.37% profit. Interestingly, Basil Joseph has arrived at the Mollywood box office twice this year already. However, Pravinkoodu Shoppu could not do wonders at the box office!

Basil Joseph has maintained his winning streak at the box office, skipping Pravinkoodu Shoppu. Ponman is the sixth successful film by the actor. His last hit film at the box office was Sookshmadarshini, which turned heads with its exceptional storyline.

Malayalam film industry is currently leading the box office being the only industry that delivered a super hit and a hit already. Rekhachithram is also the most profitable super hit film of 2025. It would be interesting to see whether Ponman hits the super hit mark pushing its boundaries or settle at the 8 crore mark.

