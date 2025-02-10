Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has started making an impact, with four days still remaining before the film arrives. The advance booking for the period drama started on February 8, and it has clearly beasted over time, with its ticket sales making new records!

Vicky Kaushal Beats Rajkummar Rao!

Interestingly, the ticket sales of Vicky Kaushal’s film in advance has outgrown Rajkummar Rao’s biggest blockbuster that arrived last year. Stree 2’s ticket sales, four days before the release of the film was much lower than Vicky Kaushal’s film.

Chhaava Ticket Sales

On February 10, Monday, Chhaava registered a ticket sale of 29.8K from 8 am to 3 pm. In fact, from 2 – 3 pm the period drama sold 5K tickets! Interestingly, with four days remaining before the film arrives, the total ticket sales for the film touched 103K in advance on BMS.

Ticket sales for Vicky Kaushal‘s film are 103% higher than Shraddha Kapoor – Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 registered a pre-sale of 47K on BMS, 4 days before the release of the film!

Here are the ticket pre-sales of Hindi films on BMS, four days before their release date!

Jawan: 434K

Tiger 3: 225K

Animal: 190K

Chhaava: 103K

Stree 2: 47K

Chhaava Advance Booking For The Opening Day

Interestingly, Chhaava has already done an advance booking of 2.88 crore, excluding the blocked seats with 99K sold tickets for the opening day only. Almost 194 shows in Maharashtra are filling fast, and the film promises a good start at the box office.

Interestingly, with the advance booking for the opening day itself, Vicky Kaushal has surpassed the opening day numbers of Fateh, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release, Loveyapa and Azaad. It would be interesting to see if he would be able to beat other biggies of 2025!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

