Loveyapa has been struggling at the box office since it arrived at the start of Valentine’s week. Starring Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor, the debut film of the star kids stand at a total of an estimated 4.4. crore at the box office in three days.

Despite the struggle, the romantic comedy helmed by Advait Chandan has managed to surpass the weekend box office collection of the last rom-com starring a pair of debutantes. It was Ishq Vishk Rebound that starred Pashmin Roshan and Rohit Saraf.

Loveyapa Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, February 9, Loveyapa earned 1.65 crore at the box office, a very slight growth from the previous day, which earned 1.5 crore. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com earned only 5 lakh more than the weekend collection of Ishq Vishk.

Check out the three-day collection of Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com at the box office.

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.5 crore

Day 3: 1.65 crore*

Total: 4.4 crore*

* denotes estimated collection

Loveyapa VS Ishq Vishk Rebound

Loveyapa, interestingly, is very close to surpassing the entire lifetime collection of Ishq Vishk Rebound, which earned only 5 crores in its lifetime. However, it would be interesting to see if Junaid and Khushi pass the Monday test with their film.

Next Target – Azaad?

The next target for Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s debut film. Azaad earned 7.61 crore in its lifetime, and looking at Loveyapa’s pace, this target currently seems at quite a good distance!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

