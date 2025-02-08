Bollywood has painted the town red with two Valentine releases locking horns – Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release and Loveyapa. Meanwhile, sailing against the stream is Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar, who is still holding the fort strongly.

On the release of their second day, the three films show a little improvement at the box office. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com took a little jump while the other two are growing phenomenally!

Sanam Teri Kasam VS Badass Ravi Kumar Ticket Sales

Currently, on the second day, Sanam Teri Kasam has registered a ticket sale of 69K on BMS from 8 AM to 5 PM. Meanwhile, Badass Ravi Kumar has registered a ticket sale of 31K from 8 AM to 5 PM on BMS. Clearly, Sanam Teri Kasam is leading the race.

Loveyapa VS Badass Ravi Kumar’s Day 2 Box Office

On the second day, Saturday, February 8, Badass Ravi Kumar registered an occupancy of 9.38% for the morning and afternoon shows; Loveyapa registered an occupancy of 10.09% for the morning and afternoon shows.

Day 1 Box Office

On the opening day, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer has registered an opening of 1.25 crore. Himesh Reshammiya brought an roaring opening of 3.52 crore. With the help of the love season, Sanam Teri Kasam, registered an opening of 4.25 crore.

All these releases are also getting slight barriers due to other set of re-releases including Padmaavat, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dil To Pagal Hai and others.

Himesh Reshammiya’s film and Harshvardhan Rane’s release might close the first weekend over 10+ crore. Meanwhile, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film might face struggles crossing the 5 crore mark over the weekend, as far as the pace of the film is concerned.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

