Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor seem to be walking on a rocky road ahead as their latest release, Loveyapa, opens at the box office on the lower side. The film, in fact, faces tough competition from the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam currently!

Lowest Opening Of 2025

Junaid and Khushi’s romantic comedy has brought the lowest opening of 2025, failing to surpass Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s Azaad as well. This number comes in despite good word-of-mouth for the film that is helmed by Advait Chandan.

Loveyapa Box Office Day 1

Loveyapa, on the opening day, February 7, Friday, has opened at 1.25 crore at the box office. Only Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s re-release earned 1.15 crore on the opening day, only 10 lakh less than Loveyapa’s day 1 box office.

Check out the opening day numbers of all the Hindi films released in 2025.

YJHD Re-Release: 1.15 crore Loveyapa: 1.25 crore Azaad: 1.50 crore Fateh: 2.61 crore Emergency: 3.11 crore Badass Ravi Kumar: 3.52 crore Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 4.25 crore Deva: 5.78 crore Game Changer (Hindi): 8.64 crore Sky Force: 15.30 crore

Loveyapa VS Sanam Teri Kasam

Interestingly, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release earned 240% higher than Loveyapa on the opening day, a number none expected! In fact, while Loveyapa is the second lowest opening of 2025, Sanam Teri Kasam has delivered the 3rd best opening of 2025.

Total Ticket Sales

On the opening day, Loveyapa registered a ticket sale of only 23K, as compared to Badass Ravi Kumar‘s 59K and Sanam Teri Kasam’s 152K. Hopefully, the film picks up pace on the second day!

