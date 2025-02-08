Amidst a string of new releases, a barrage of re-releases are also keeping the theaters occupied. Amidst the re-releases, Sanam Teri Kasam has turned into a surprise, with the ticket sales of the film on BMS promising a huge opening on the cards for the re-release!

2025 Ticket Sales For Hindi Films!

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama has hit the ball out of the park with its ticket sales on day 1 setting a huge record in 2025, surpassing every single Hindi film of 2025 except for Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force!

Sanam Teri Kasam Ticket Sales

On the opening day, February 7, Friday, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release registered a ticket sale of 152K on BMS. This is higher than the ticket sales on the opening day of any Hindi film of 2025 except for Sky Force. Only Akshay Kumar‘s film registered 193K ticket sales on the opening day.

Much Higher Than Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release

Comparing the ticket sales of Harshvardhan Rane’s film to that of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, it stands 105% higher than Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s romantic drama that was a box office roar upon its re-release this year.

Check out the ticket sales on the opening day of all the Hindi films of 2025 on BMS.

Sky Force: 193K* Sanam Teri Kasam Re Release: 152K Deva: 88K Emergency: 87K Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re Release: 74K Fateh: 67K Badass Ravi Kumar: 59K Azaad: 40K Loveyapa: 23K

* Out of the 193K, 46K tickets were sold at discounted rates

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

