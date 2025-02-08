Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor once shared some insights on his traumatic childhood experience and the emotional impact he dealt with from his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s relationship. Read on to know more!

In an interview with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube channel ‘People by WTF,’ Ranbir shared how he was affected by his parents’ fight that scared him back then and even to date. The animal actor said, “Anybody who speaks in a louder tone has disturbed me since childhood. My parents went through a lot of fights. We lived in a bungalow, so I have spent most of my childhood on the staircase, hearing them fight. I was always scared and on the edge.”

“I think they were both going through a rough patch. My sister wasn’t around, so I felt responsible. My mother used to talk about her feelings to me. But my father wasn’t that expressive. I never understood or heard his point of view,” Ranbir added.

Further, he stated, “I believe that my father was a short-tempered man, but he was a good man. He loved his family, work, food, and alcohol. He was a very open person. He could speak up his mind.”

Ranbir also admitted that he was always scared of his father’s volatile temperament. “He never shouted at us, never raised his hands on us, but just because around us his temperament was so volatile that it always scared me,” the actor said.

Ranbir Kapoor also shared that later, when Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer, Neetu Singh was always by his side. He said, “I saw the selfless service my mother was doing for him, and that kind of love was something which I probably couldn’t imagine at that time.”

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh married on January 22, 1980, and were one of the most iconic couples in the industry. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Knew Dunki Would Underperform: “He Was Preparing Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News