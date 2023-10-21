There’s a new rumored couple in B-town, and it’s none other than Rhea Chakraborty and India’s youngest billionaire and Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The two have been linked together for a while but made their alleged relationship official recently when they were spotted arriving in a car together along with their friend and comedian Tanmay Bhatt. Netizens react to their latest spotting and troll the actress in the comments, scroll below to read the scoop.

In the last few years, Rhea has been through emotional turmoil in her personal life after her alleged boyfriend and actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, died by suicide in June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. The actress was also arrested by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for her connection in the drug case.

However, she’s finally moving on and returning to her regular life. According to the latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty is dating Zerodha’s co-founder and India’s youngest billionaire, Nikhil Kamath. The rumors of their alleged relationship have been doing the rounds on social media for a while, and the two were spotted together arriving at a bash.

While Nikhil was seated in the car’s passenger seat, Rhea was spotted in the back seat with comedian Tanmay Bhatt and looked pretty as usual in an LBD. The businessman looked dapper in casuals, and did they just make their relationship official?

They make a great couple together! And we are happy Rhea Chakraborty has found love again in Nikhil Kamath after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, their latest appearance didn’t go well with netizens who trolled the actress in comments on social media and a user on Instagram commented, “She’s taking advantage of everyone😡”

Another user commented, “Iska bhi katega pakka😂”

A third commented, “🤡Rhea’s new ATM machine”

What are your thoughts on Rhea Chakraborty getting trolled yet again on social media, and this time for her alleged relationship rumors with Nikhil Kamath? Tell us in the comments below.

