Kangana Ranaut made her claim to the throne of the Queen when she walked carefree on Amit Trivedi‘s soundtrack O Gujariya, Hai Kya Irada tera for Vikas Bahl’s Queen. However, the actress once blasted her director after a girl made s*xual harassment accusations against him. In fact, the Manikarnika actress went ballistic with her revelations against Bahl. Why dig this old buried matter now? You’ll understand as you read.

So recently, Vikas Bahl hinted at making Queen 2 with Kangana. While he made this hopeless confession, he clearly extended an olive branch to the actress who, in fact, gave social media approval to this much-eager dream.

Bahl, who directed Super 30, was earlier accused of s*xual harassment a few years back, and Kangana Ranaut made very bold revelations about the director, supporting the victim. In fact, ex-Phantom members Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane also supported the victim at that time, and the Queen director had to face a media trial as well!

In one of her interviews with India Today, Kangana Ranaut said, “Totally believe her (the victim). Even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual s*x with a new partner every other day. I don’t judge people and their marriages, but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness.”

The Emergency actress even mentioned Vikas Bahl’s ‘touchy’ attempts with her as well. She revealed, “I often told him off. He was scared of me, but still, every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he’d bury his face in my neck and hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say, ‘I love how you smell K’.”

Not only this, Kangana even revealed that Vikas Bahl stopped talking to her after she supported the victim and confessed how she was offered a film by Vikas, but he never returned back after Kangana sided with the alleged s*xually harassed victim. She said, “At that time, Vikas had come to me with a script about a gold medalist from Haryana. When I supported the girl, he stopped talking to me. I didn’t mind losing out on a good script, and I never called him either. I was determined to say what I felt was right. The matter was pushed under the carpet, and I didn’t hear any updates on the same.”

For the unversed, Vikas Bahl filed a defamation case against Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane for siding with the alleged accuser and defended himself by saying they were taking advantage of the #MeToo movement in the country. His name was removed from Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 despite him helming the film after Kashyap and Motwane testified against him.

Later, his name was cleared by the Internal Complaints Committee of Reliance Entertainment, which probed the s*xual harassment allegations against him by a former Phantom Employee. After getting his name cleared, Vikas Bahl’s name was reinstated as the director of Super 30. Again, the question is, why this story?

Despite Vikas getting a clean chit, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, expressed her displeasure in a tweet. In 2019, she tweeted, “…Vikas Bahl gets clean chit, whereas girls will be shamed all their lives for raising their voices, Bollywood scum land on this earth remember jaise woh film piti thi yeh bhi pitegi (the movie will be a flop like the earlier one),” as quoted by WION.

So years later, this hint of Queen 2 makes us wonder if Kangana Ranaut still sticks to her admissions about Vikas Bahl or if they buried the past just like Kangana claimed at that time that the matter was “pushed under the carpet”?

We are sure that with a story as powerful as Queen, this duo might also work wonders for Queen 2. If letting bygones be bygones is the new mantra, then so be it. Hoping they together bring another brilliant masterpiece and repeat history.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Glimpses From ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ Triggers A Tiger Vs Pathaan Fan War, “Far Better Than Jhoome Jo Pathaan” Writes A Netizen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News