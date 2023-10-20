After tasting massive success with Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the superstar will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in this flick. Recently, casting director Mukesh Chhabra opened up about the film and assured that it will be made to achieve the level of 3 Idiots. Dunki’s release date has always been the topic of discussion. It was only during Jawan’s success press conference when SRK confirmed the same, and it will hit the screens on its scheduled date.

SRK starrer marks Raju Hirani and Mukesh’s 3rd collaboration after PK and Sanju. The renowned casting director, in a latest interview, has opened up about the film and revealed that it will make a place in everyone’s hearts. Scroll down for details.

During his latest interview with Humans Of Bombay, Mukesh Chhabra said, “Raju sir ke saath yeh meri third film hai, PK kiya tha phir Sanju kiya tha. Aur bohot saare ads kiye hain. Ek toh itne bade director Raju Hirani aur phir Shah Rukh sir, voh bhi Jawan ke baad aa rahe hain ek toh. Voh aisi film hai ki voh kahaani aapke sabke gharo main, dil main aise bas jayegi that you will only talk about that film for the next 10 years.”

Further calling it a best combination, Mukesh Chhabra added, “It’s such a beautiful story and the best combination with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Usse bada combination mujhe lagta nahi kisi industry main hoga. Film industry main toh bilkul nahi. Dono apne game main top pe hain. Dono ek saath aa rahe hain toh kamaal ki baat hai.” He added, “Raju sir ke saath kaam karna ek poora film school hai. Ek institute hain voh. Aapko itna seekhne ko milta hai unse ki aapko kisi film school main jaane ki zaroorat hai. Voh apne aap main poore school hain.”

Earlier, during Jawan’s press conference, Shah Rukh Khan told media, “I am not trying to show off. God has been very kind that we have had Pathaan. God has been even kinder with Jawan.” SRK further added, “We started on 26 January, Republic Day, it’s a good, auspicious day. Then on Janmashtami – Lord Krishna’s birthday – we released this film. And now on Christmas, we will bring Dunki. National integration rakhta hoon (I keep national integration).”

Well, much before Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. On the other hand, SRK starrer will face a massive box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar on Christmas ’23.

