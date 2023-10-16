Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has exceeded all the wildest expectations and is enjoying a run of its own, and no one really knows where it will eventually end. After inaugurating the 600 crore net club at the Indian box office for Bollywood, the film witnessed some surprising jumps and is now chasing the milestone of 650 crores. Keep reading to know more about where the biggie stands after day 39!

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (cameo). Released on 7th September, it completed well over a month in theatres, and still, some impressive figures are coming in. While on weekdays, the pace is slowed down, the weekend jump has been quite surprising.

On the 6th Sunday, Jawan marked its 39th day at the box office, and it ended up earning 2.13 crores, which is simply outstanding. If compared with 6th Saturday’s 1.54 crores, the jump is 38.31%. Amid so many films that are running in theatres, this Shah Rukh Khan starrer is finding an audience of its own. As a result, the grand Indian total is settled at 638.10 crores net after 39 days.

So far, Jawan has amassed 577.85 crores net from the Hindi version alone, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have contributed 60.25 crores.

For the Hindi version, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer needs 22.15 crores more to hit the 600 crore milestone, which looks like a difficult task. In all languages, the biggie is just 11.90 crores away from hitting the 650 crores mark, and it looks achievable. Let’s see how quickly it gets there!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: All Set To Surpass Pathaan’s 117% Returns & Become Shah Rukh Khan’s Most Profitable Film In 2023 Before Dunki’s Arrival!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News