The biggest Kollywood release of the year, Leo, is just three days away from hitting theatres. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in a lead role, the film is all set to be his biggest opener, but that’s not it, as the biggie aims to sit among the biggest openers of 2023. The opening day of Vijay’s Beast will be comfortably crossed, and here’s where it is expected to land in the list of top 10 openers of the year!

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, marking his Tamil debut. We will also get to see the reunion of Vijay and Trisha, along with Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others in key roles. All thanks to Vijay’s presence and rumored links to LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), the film is enjoying strong buzz on the ground, and one can clearly see it through advance booking reports.

Even before the advance booking commenced, Leo was predicted to do superb business for a Tamil film, but now, after going by an early trend in ticket sales, we’re about to get a record-breaker. At the Indian box office, the film is aiming for a start in the range of 60-70 crores gross, which can go slightly here and there.

Thalapathy Vijay’s biggest opener to date is Beast, with 49.30 crores, which will be comfortably crossed, and Leo also has a chance of going past Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (57 crores) and becoming the third-biggest Indian opener of 2023.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers of 2023:

Adipurush – 89 crores Jawan – 75 crores Pathaan – 57 crores Jailer – 49 crores Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores Veera Simha Reddy – 34 crores Bro – 30 crores Waltair Veerayya – 29.80 crores Varisu – 28.50 crores Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 25 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

