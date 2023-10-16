After seeing an expected dip in collections on Saturday due to the India v/s Pakistan World Cup cricket match, Fukrey 3 saw a rise in collections again on Sunday. Of course, the jump wasn’t really a major one since, first and foremost, the film is in its third week, and then, very importantly, it also saw huge occupancy on Friday due to National Cinema Day, as a result of which a massive chunk of its target audience had already watched it.

Still, to get 2.40 crores more on Sunday is good enough progress for the ensemble comedy franchise, and now it would be about managing some sort of numbers from today till the close of the week. The target would be to get around 3 crores more and then wait for the festive season, where it could get that bit of a jump on the Dussehra holiday and gain some numbers.

The overall collections of Fukrey 3 stand at 90.83 crores and now it’s a given that the lifetime total would reach 97-98 crores at least. From here, it would be that run up towards the 100 crores mark that would be closely observed. The film is a straightforward hit for sure, but then to get that 100 crores in its kitty has a different ring to it.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi.

