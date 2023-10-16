Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is just three days away from its grand releases all across the globe. As expected, the response to the advance booking has been phenomenal, and it hints at record-breaking box office numbers for a Kollywood film. As per the latest report, it is inches away from surpassing Rajinikanth’s Jailer in day 1 advance ticket sales. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay’s upcoming action thriller is enjoying immense buzz on ground level, and it’s undoubtedly the biggest film in the career of both Vijay and Lokesh. While a solid start was always on the cards, the pre-sales reports suggest something unimaginable, especially in the centers where Vijay already has a strong fan base.

Recently, the advance booking (not full-fledged) for Leo was made open throughout the country. Given the buzz for the film, tickets are being sold like hot pancakes, and there are already several houseful boards in the centers where Thalapathy Vijay enjoys an immense fan following. In Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is on a rampage mode. Even regions like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are showing superb responses for day 1 Tamil shows.

As per the latest update, it is now learned that Leo has crossed 17 crores gross in the advance booking for day 1 throughout the country, which is huge. At this pace, in the next hour or so, the film will surpass Rajinikanth‘s Jailer, which had sold tickets worth 18.50 crores gross in advance for the opening day.

From here, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer aims to hit the 30 crore mark in the opening day advance booking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

