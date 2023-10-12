Lokesh Kanagaraj fans have been waiting for an important update on the director’s upcoming film Leo. Ever since it was announced that the director is teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay, fans have been wondering if the film will be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s Cinematic Universe, aka LCU. For the uninitiated, Lokesh’s LCU already has films like Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. So, will Leo be a part of this? Read on to know!

While reports were rife that Leo is a part of LCU, it looks like that is not true! In a recent YouTube video, Lokesh spoke about Leo and confirmed that it won’t be a part of LCU but will instead be a standalone film.

According to a report by ETimes, the ‘Vikram’ director, via a YouTube video, revealed that he does not want to disappoint fans by connecting Leo to his cinematic universe. The talented director further added that he has only delivered two films under LCU and does not know when he can introduce a third to keep up with the cinema universe trend.

The ‘Kaithi’ director further added that LCU is still underwork, and he does not want to rush. Lokesh had discussed Leo with Thalapathy Vijay and confirmed that the film would not be a part of LCU.

Lokesh has collaborated with Anirudh Ravichander in Leo. Speaking about working with Anirudh, the ‘Master’ director said, “We all are similar people. We keep trying to do things that we haven’t done before. We can’t do a few things just because it comes under the universe… we have to work within that, like matching the lighting and all that.”

Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, who marks his Tamil debut with this upcoming action thriller. Arjun Sarja and Trisha will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Scheduled to release on 19th October, the biggie is already shattering records, especially in international circuits, with pre-sales alone dethroning many Bollywood films.

