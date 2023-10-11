Trisha Krishnan is a renowned Indian actress hailing from the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She has proved the mettle of her acting skills with her award-winning performances in movies like Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, ’96, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Ghili, Abhiyum Naanum, and the list goes on.

The 40 year old actress is loved by her fans for her kind nature and the way she treats people around her. However, being a celebrity, she has often embroiled in controversies. She was once accused of taking a whopping amount for a film but refrained from promoting it.

Back in 2021, Trisha Krishnan made headlines when skipped the promotions of Paramapadha Vilayattu. A pre-release event was held at Satyam Cinemas, Chennai and the female lead gave it a miss. The producer of the film Suresh Kamatchi slammed the actress and said that these days, even big films with established heroes do not run in theatres without proper promotion.

As reported by Zoom Entertainment, the producer said, “These days, even big films with established heroes do not run in theatres without proper promotion. Paramapadham Vilayattu is a female-centric film. Trisha plays the lead role while the others are newcomers. It is sad to see her give the event a miss. If she doesn’t promote the film, the budding actors won’t get noticed. There could be a genuine reason, but I hope she takes part in the promotions that are scheduled this week. If she fails to do so, she has to pay back a portion of her salary.”

India Hearald report claimed that Producer K Rajan strongly criticized Trisha Krishnan, highlighting the challenges producers face due to her reluctance to promote the films in which she features. Additionally, Trisha has faced allegations of displaying a haughty demeanor, and despite having remained stagnant in her acting skills throughout her two-decade-long career, her remuneration continues to escalate. Some reports claimed that the actress demanded Rs 15 Lakhs extra for promotion but did not turn up for the event. However, the actress did not confirm to these reports.

