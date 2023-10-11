Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with her day-to-day life updates, has now shared her daily oral hygiene routine, saying how it plays an important part in maintaining one’s health.

Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha shared a video wherein she can be seen using a cute dog filter and doing oil pulling.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is wearing a tie-dye T-shirt, with her pet dog playing behind her.

Along with the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote: “Some of the things that have become a part of my daily routine.. Doesn’t look particularly cool but works.”

“Pulling oil is part of my daily oral hygiene plan and an important part to maintain your health. It supports and improves the excretion of toxins caused by numerous troubles and diseases,” shared Samantha.

She further jotted down: “It is especially helpful with the following. Indisposition of the jaw, loosening of the teeth. Periodontosis, gum bleeding. Aphthea in the mouth, decay. Headache, migraine. Chronical sinusitis, digestive problems. Exposure to environmental toxins. Non-specific exposure to toxins. Fatigue, faintness, abnormal fatigue.”

Here’s the video:

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in ‘Kushi’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic comedy is directed by Shiva Nirvana. She will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of ‘Citadel’, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

