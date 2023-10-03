Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya broke a million hearts when they announced their split on October 2, 2021, via a joint statement on Instagram. Long before releasing an official statement, the former couple kept fans on their edges about their rocky marriage. However, there were proofs for everyone to see, such as Sam dropping Chay’s family name ‘Akkineni’ from her official Instagram account, hinting at trouble in their paradise. For a long time, despite multiple rumors suggesting that the couple was calling quits, Samantha kept mum on her divorce buzz while her silence was being questioned by many. However, on this particular occasion, Sam lost her calm and clapped back at the reporter who constantly nagged her about her divorce buzz, forcing the ‘Kushi’ actress to take stern action. Scroll below to know what happened!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya who fell in love while shooting for their film ‘Autonagar Surya’ in 2014 made it official in 2015 with Sam posting an adorable birthday wish for Chay, calling him her ‘most favorite person’ in the world. The same year Naga Chaitanya’s father and veteran actor Nagarjuna also confirmed their relationship, stating his son has found his soulmate. The former flames then got engaged in January 2017, and tied the knot in October 2017, making Chaysam fans go gaga over their dreamy wedding pics, which appeared nothing short of fairytale. However, in a heartbreaking statement in 2021, the couple announced their divorce, putting a full stop to their seven-year-long journey together.

Before announcing the divorce, Samantha was once asked about her marriage amid a strong buzz related to her separation from Chay, sending her into a state of fury. In September 2021, the Shaakuntalam actress was visiting the Tirumala Balaji Temple accompanied by tight security while the reporters followed her. One of the reporters threw a question about her divorce rumors, only to get a stern response from her. A seemingly annoyed Samantha who was keeping peace with all the rumors of her relationship floating in the media, clapped back at the reporter and said, “I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense?” as quoted by Women’s Era.

Just one month after the aforementioned incident, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya dropped an Instagram post announcing their mutual separation. An excerpt from their post read, “After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”

Ever since announcing her split from Chay, Sam has been focusing on her professional endeavors and has featured in a score of projects, including The Family Man Season 2, Kushi, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda among others. She will next feature in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, also featuring Varun Dhawan.

