Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly one of the highly acclaimed and influential Indian actors, filmmakers, and politicians. He has acted in over 200 films and has impressed the audience by displaying his remarkable versatility through diverse characters across various genres. The veteran actor’s performances have garnered critical acclaim and earned him numerous awards, including several National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards.

Beyond acting, he has also produced and directed films. Apart from his contributions to Indian cinema, he has also ventured into politics. He regularly writes a column for a Tamil weekly. Back in 2017, his column on right-wing extremism sparked controversies.

However, this is not the first time he was embroiled in a controversy. Did you know that Kamal Haasan had taken a direct jibe at Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for his popular reality show? Scroll ahead to read about it.

In 2017, Kamal Haasan made his television debut as a host with the Tamil version of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. According to India Today, at the trailer launch of the series, when the Vikram actor was asked why did he not bring a Tamil version of Aamir Khan’s show Satyameva Jayate instead of Bigg Boss, he got quite defensive and passed a sarcastic comment on the ‘3 Idiots’ actor Aamir Khan.

He said, “I have been more socially responsible than the person who did the show.” Though he didn not make any further comment, his comment didn’t go down well with the Aamir Khan fans who were quite offended with his comment.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan had earlier hosted a popular reality talk show on Star Plus named Satyameva Jayate that highlighted different social issues in our country, including illegal activities. Not only this, the actor was also seen discussing topics such as dowry, abuse and violence against women, financial troubles and so on and so forth, openly on national television, making it one of the most successful shows.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Kamal Haasan Was Accused Of Allegedly Slapping A Fan & Manhandling Him In A Viral Video, Sparking A Huge Outcry On Social Media- Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News