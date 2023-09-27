Darr is a film that might have gone through the most iconic casting coup of its time. The film was initially supposed to cast Aamir Khan, Sridevi, and Sunny Deol. However, one thing transpired to the other and the next thing everyone knew was that Aamir rejected the film. One day, the Dil actor came to the front and explained his side of the story.

While it was reported that Aamir had walked out of his Parampara director Yash Chopra’s Darr, it was later reported that Sunny Deol was so miffed with the filmmaker that he vowed to never work with him again.

Interestingly, in many of his interviews, even Aamir Khan mentioned the same thing. So what was so intriguing about this film’s casting that two lead actors of that time decided to never work with director Yash Chopra again and the actor who turned superstar with the film, chose to work with Yash Chopra every time ever since?

Darr, and its making, is said to be a story of betrayal, as they say. However, when you know the whole story you’ll call it a tactic of a brilliant filmmaker who was only true to his film and nothing else, wanting the best for it. So when Aamir Khan, walked out of the film, he was obviously asked Why? Since Aamir was working with Yash Chopra in Parampara. Darr was Chopra’s next.

In 1994, in an interview with Screen, the PK actor clarified that he never rejected Darr. In fact, he was thrown out of the film. He even confessed that he knew the film would be a cult, that is why he signed it. Aamir said, “I did not walk out of Darr. I was removed from the film. Two, I was removed from the film because I asked for a joint narration with Sunny Deol. Initially, the director agreed, but later I don’t know why he changed his mind. When I persisted, he phoned to say ‘Aamir, let’s work some other time.’ So I said, ‘Fine’.”

However, once Yash Chopra removed Aamir from the film he talked to the media and said that Aamir asked too many questions, and it was then that the Ghajini actor revealed that he demanded a joint narration with Sunny Deol, which Yash ji did not want to give. He even mentioned that he would never work with him again and said, “I’ll never work with him. Not after this incident. Our styles of working are different.”

In the same interview, Aamir also admitted that Darr was a brilliant film. He said, “When I said yes to Darr, I was absolutely sure of two things – one that the film was going to click and two, that I was going to enjoy doing the role. My doubts about my enjoying it, surfaced when the director refused to give a joint narration. In a way I was relieved when I was finally out of the film, because this was better than suffering all through its shooting. If I felt sad, it was about my missing out on a very good role.”

Later, Shah Rukh Khan did the part, Aamir was supposed to do and ironically, Sunny Deol felt cheated and betrayed by Yash Chopra who turned his heroic character as a joke making the film an anti-hero of sorts, something which Aamir was suspecting since the time he was denied of a joint narration with Sunny!

On the work front, Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan are rumoured to unite for a film which will be produced by the Lagaan actor and will have the Gadar actor as the lead. Incidentally, Aamir and Sunny clashed with these films in 2001 at the Box Office.

Bollywood is a very interesting place but of course!

