When Katrina Kaif Was Labelled As 'Botox Queen' By Netizens After Her Allegedly Swollen Face Picture Went Viral Online - Take A Look
When Katrina Kaif Was Labelled As ‘Botox Queen’ By Netizens After Her Allegedly Swollen Face Picture Went Viral Online (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful and bankable actresses in Bollywood, who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is married to B-town heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, and the duo never miss out on any opportunity to give couple goals to their fans worldwide. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Kat shared a magazine cover of herself looking pretty in an all-red attire and got labelled as ‘Botox queen’ by netizens, who trolled her in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kat enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has over 76 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed female Indian celebrities on the platform and often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, in 2021, the Tiger Zinda Hai star appeared in Cosmopolitan India’s 25th-anniversary issue and looked gorgeous as ever. In the photo, the Bollywood beauty donned a latex trench coat in bright red colour, and while it was a very chic choice, we loved her confidence and subtle makeup on the cover.

However, Katrina Kaif’s cover didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled her for her alleged swollen face and accused her of Botox on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

What do you think about netizens trolling Katrina Kaif back in the day for her swollen face on the magazine cover? Tell us in the space below.

