Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful and bankable actresses in Bollywood, who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is married to B-town heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, and the duo never miss out on any opportunity to give couple goals to their fans worldwide. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Kat shared a magazine cover of herself looking pretty in an all-red attire and got labelled as ‘Botox queen’ by netizens, who trolled her in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kat enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has over 76 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed female Indian celebrities on the platform and often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, in 2021, the Tiger Zinda Hai star appeared in Cosmopolitan India’s 25th-anniversary issue and looked gorgeous as ever. In the photo, the Bollywood beauty donned a latex trench coat in bright red colour, and while it was a very chic choice, we loved her confidence and subtle makeup on the cover.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

However, Katrina Kaif’s cover didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled her for her alleged swollen face and accused her of Botox on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Katrina is all Botox !!! What happened to herrr 😯 — 🦋 (@Purple_Pebblez) October 30, 2021

Katrina Kaif will get married after making sure that there is no space left for a further botox treatment Till then she ll remain rumoured Gf as per her PR in columns What a Low life — شاز🇬🇧🇦🇪 (@icApricieux) October 19, 2021

Sir ab es flop actress botox queen katrina kaif ke sath kaam mat karna. https://t.co/kwmzjQVrmz — Ankit 👓 (@iAnkiit__) October 26, 2021

showbiz is a tough place to be. 10 years is a long time in showbiz for women & she is there for much longer period. The only way to compete in a industry where people prefer young girls, she is trying to look much less her age. Thats all. — ZAF💙 (@Zafrehman) October 30, 2021

What do you think about netizens trolling Katrina Kaif back in the day for her swollen face on the magazine cover? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Animal Pre-Box Office Business: Ranbir Kapoor’s Brutal Thriller Is In Full Demand As Producer Dil Raju Sheds This Huge Amount To Acquire Theatrical Rights In Telugu States?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News