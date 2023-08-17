Salman Khan has started the year with a perfect tease in his Tiger avatar with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. He then came with his family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, on the festive occasion of Eid, but fans did not appreciate the film much. However, it has not settled down the excitement for his next film Tiger 3. Now an old video is going viral which claims that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is excited about Tiger 3.

The viral video shows a clip of the PM saying, “Main ye kahunga ki jo kahaani, Ek Tha Tiger ke saath shuru hokar, Tiger Zinda Hai tak pahunchi hai wo wahin na ruke. Kyunki kewal Tiger Zinda Hai, isse kaam nahi chalega.” The video clip is being hilariously claimed as Modi Ji promoting the upcoming Spy Universe film Tiger 3 also starring Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan fans are even enjoying the video, and drawing comparisons, decoding the meaning of the video. The viral clip was shared by an Instagram handle, _troll_who_troll_salman_ which captioned it as, “Imagine the hype of Tiger 3.” The video further had a message, “When PM Narendra Modi himself if waiting for Tiger 3, Imagine the hype!”

Even fans had exciting reactions to the video. A user wrote, “Jo pm se promotion karwa de bo hai salman khan.” To this a Shah Rukh Khan fan wrote, “aur jab America ke president ake movie ka dialogue bole wo hai,” hinting at Barack Obama’s bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti hain senorita reference.

However, a troll took a dig and wrote, “jisko promotion ki zarurat padh jaye woh Salman khan.” But fans stuck to their theories. A user wrote, “Salman Bhai Jaan Bollywood Ka Badshah Hai Jinka Promotion PM Bhi Karte Hai.” Another comment read, “Jo PM ko fan bana de wo hai salman.” Another fan joked, “Bhai ne toh modi g ko bhi promotion m laga diaa.”

You can watch the viral video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SYED X TIGER (@_troll_who_troll_salman_)

However, before you jump the gun and start making this more viral, hold the thought, as this video was taken from a speech by PM Modi on World Tiger Day in 2019! But still, we can not ignore the fact that he did use Bhai’s filmography to make his speech full-on dramatic and filmy! It seems like if not Modi Ji at least his speech writer is a Bhaijaan fan for sure.

