Gadar 2: Fans Arriving On Tractor & Trucks, It's Bollywood's Comeback Along With Sunny Deol

It’s an unusual scene outside Jaipur cinema houses as people can be seen queuing up on tractors and trucks to watch ‘Gadar 2’, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Meanwhile, inside cinema halls, as soon as song ‘Main nikla o gaddi le ke’…. is played, people run towards screen and start shaking their legs. This is the scene in almost all cinema halls where people dance fiercely and clap on each and every scene and songs of ‘Gadar-2’ movie.

Sanjeev Sharma, General Manager Marketing, INOX said: “There is a good atmosphere in the theaters right now. The most important thing is that those who had stayed away from the theaters post covid, have come back happily once again. You go to any cinema hall, you will see people from all strata of society.

“Earlier these people had lost their fascination for cinema. The shows are housefull since last five days. Apart from this, shows of OMG 2 and Rocky Rani are also housefull in advance. Film distributor Raj Bansal says that this is the best time for entertainment industry as record earnings have been made with the release of films like ‘Gadar 2’, ‘OMG2’.”

In Jaipur, ‘Gadar 2’ has earned Rs 12 crore while ‘OMG 2‘ has earned Rs 2.5 crore so far, he added.

