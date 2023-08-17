Celeb kids gain popularity before becoming or doing anything in particular. Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, falls under that category. Before stepping into the industry or making her own name, she is already quite famous on social media handles and enjoys a massive fanbase.

However, being a celeb kid is never easy. Everyone in the industry goes under scrutinised eyes of the netizens, and smaller to smaller things get noticed by them. Celebrities getting negative comments is nothing new. And while Nysa has often been targeted online for her dress or attitude, the celeb kid once again is leading the headlines for behaving like a drunk. Scroll ahead to check out!

Ajay Devgn and Kajol‘s daughter Nysa Devgan is getting called out as ‘drunk’ by netizens as a video went viral on social media platforms. While returning from AP Dhillon’s party, Nysa can be seen almost tripping as she was getting inside the car, and that caught netizens’ eye to troll the celeb kid.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Nysa Devgan looked beautiful at the party as she was wearing an olive green coloured ruched top and paired it with white loose-fit trousers with glam makeup and open hair. However, the video is surfacing all over the internet and on one of the paparazzi’s Instagram pages, netizens poured their comments. One wrote, “Note krlo khi upsc me na puch le.”

Another one commented, “She’s not calm! Always doing things hurriedly 😂”

A few others called her out as drunk and penned, “She’s always drunk 😂”, another one wrote, “Why she’s always drunk?” Another comment can be read as, “Sharab pikar dhutt h 😂”

One of the netizens wrote, “It runs in the family.. 😄”

What are your thoughts about Nysa Devgan getting trolled for almost tumbling before getting inside her car? Let us know.

