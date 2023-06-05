Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s 20-year-old daughter is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. She is often spotted chilling with her friends in the industry, and we can’t get enough of her impeccable fashion wardrobe and style. Earlier today, her friend Orry shared pictures of Nysa from Beyonce’s concert in London, and the beauty can be seen sporting a s*xy outfit and is now getting trolled online by netizens. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

And if you know, Nysa wasn’t the only Bollywood celebrity attending Queen Bey’s concert; Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself enjoying the Renaissance tour.

Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan was in London attending Beyonce’s concert, and her BFF Orhan Awatramani, who goes by Orry on Instagram, shared pictures from the same. In the photos, Nysa donned a s*xy outfit with a silver sequinned skirt and paired it with a grey-coloured top.

Nysa Devgan accessorised her look with a pink-coloured hat and a luxury bag and looked chic as ever in it. Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ajay salagaonkar ne apni beti ko jyada chhut de rkhi he…….. 😂🤣”

Another user commented, “Ajay Devgan be like: drishyam-3 soon”

A third commented, “Overall surgery 😂😂😂😂”

A fourth commented, “sticker use karke b**bs cover karna 😂😂😂isse accha dress se cover karti 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan after her pictures from Beyonce’s concert went viral online? Tell us in the space below.

