Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are one of the closest friends in the Hindi Film Industry. Both the superstars have power and fan-following undeniable and unmatched chemistry. However, this friendship happened much later after they shared the screen in Andaz Apna Apna. The actors did not get along during the film, so much so that Aamir was very vocal about his disliking towards the actor. No matter how many shows they did together during the 90s.

It was during one of his interviews that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor confessed his disliking towards Bhai. He also was vocal that though he did not like the superstar then, Salman made his way through his life during the toughest of the times, Aamir went through.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan made this heartfelt revelation. He said, “I had a very bad experience working with him. I didn’t like him, and I found him rude and inconsiderate and… a lot of things. Over the years, I used to meet him, and after the experience of working on AAA, I just wanted to stay away from him.”

Continuing the tale of their friendship the Thugs of Hindostan actor said, “But he walked into my life when I was at my lowest. For about a year and a half, I was just locked up in my house. I was on a downslide. And that’s when I kind of bumped into him again, and he said, ‘I’m going to come over.’ He came home, he sat with me, we began drinking… and something connected. It began that way, and grew into something more.”

In the admission, Aamir Khan also credited the change in his behavioural change for this newfound friendship with Salman Khan. He said, “I think I also eased off a lot – I was very uptight, I think. I think he also got more mature. So we kind of balanced off our own lives in many ways, and when we came together this time, we struck a chord, and that grew into a friendship and a fondness.”

Aamir and Salman have not worked together ever since Andaz Apna Apna however the actors still maintain the friendship and the bond they developed. Recently it was reported that the three Khans Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman, bonded over drinks and discussions till the wee hours at Galaxy Apartments where reportedly, Aamir was suggested to not take a long break from films.

On the work front, while Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3 followed by a Karan Johar film and Tiger Vs Pathaan, Aamir who was supposed to star in the Campeones remake stepped out of it and cited he needed time with his family.

