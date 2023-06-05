Kangana Ranaut is one actress that needs no introduction to Bollywood. She not only played the role of ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ on the silver screen but is actually a lone warrior in real life, too, who never shies away from expressing her views on political and social issues. On the series of new events, Kangana took to her Twitter account and penned a note describing ‘Saggi Phool’, which is an Indian traditional headgear commonly worn in Punjab and Himachal and has schooled ‘embarrassing journos’ for not knowing about it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kangana is massively popular on social media, with over 2 million followers on Twitter and over 9 million followers on Instagram. The actress often makes headlines for her controversial statements on social and political topics and never misses an opportunity to take a dig at the nepo-gang in Bollywood.

Now, talking about the latest scoop on Kangana Ranaut, the Queen actress took her social media accounts and shared pictures donning a regal Indian look where she was seen pulling off a traditional headgear which netizens labelled as a ‘crown’.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos …”

It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos … 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9PcO0f3yaL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 5, 2023

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s schooling journos through her latest Twitter post? Tell us in the comments below.

