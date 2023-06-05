Sanya Malhotra, who rose to fame after her performance as Babita Phogat in the biopic movie Dangal was highly appreciated. Since then, she has been doing unique films with unique storylines and a little ‘hatke’ character sketches, be it Pagglait, Kathal and Badhaai Ho. She will also be seen in Jawan along with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and others.

However, once, in an interview, Sanya opened up about the suggestions she got about her body before Dangal. Keep scrolling to find out what.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recently going viral video on Reddit, Sanya Malhotra made a shocking revelation and shared that she was suggested to get jaw surgery before Dangal to get a better appearance. When the interviewer asked her about the challenges that she might have faced in the initial days of her career based on how she looks and all, the actress shared, “I remember during Dangal someone told me get your jaw reconstructed. I was like ye kya hota hai? Bhaiya, yeh toh humne nai suna. Main toh harran ho rahe the ki yeh jaw reconstruction ke liye kaise bol sakte hai. Seedhe se baat hai yeh kaise suggestion hai.”

Sanya Malhotra further explained that she’s very happy with her own skin and revealed, “I am very happy with my body. Even when I came to Bombay I remember main auditions pe jati the aur bina makeup kiye jaati the. Itna confidence. Lena hai toh lenge warna main jaa rahe hu ghar. Aisa confidence tha.”

Check out the clip here:

In other news, Sanya Malhotra is super excited to share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier in an interview with Instant Bollywood, she said, “I am the luckiest actor in Bollywood. Can we please make that a headline? It’s an insane feeling to have worked with actors that I always dreamt of, like as a kid and I feel very happy to share this news with everyone that I am part of Jawan.”

Well, actors and actresses getting suggestions to alter their bodily structures is nothing new. Did you know about this incident? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Threatened His Car Driver, “Sheesha Upar Karo Reverse Karlo Warna Padegi Ek” Leaving Netizens Fuming & Terming Him “Badtameez Aadmi” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News