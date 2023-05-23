Recently, fans have crossed boundaries and engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards their favourite stars. This includes stalking, invasion of privacy, harassment, and even physical assault. Actress Sanya Malhotra, too, had to face such a horrifying incident.

Days ago, actress Aahana Kumra hit headlines for scolding a fan for wrapping his arm around her waist while posing for photos. Now Dangal actress has come forward to share her story of sexual harassment. Scroll down to know more.

Sanya Malhotra recalled that she was returning home in the evening from college in Delhi, and she boarded the metro. Along with her, a group of boys also boarded the metro, and they ‘teased and touched’ her until she de-boarded the metro. But nobody came to help her.

During a conversation with Hauterrfly, Sanya Malhotra narrated, “Women get that vibe when something is not right. I was alone, so I stayed quiet. It was such a situation when I couldn’t do anything. They started teasing and touching. I felt helpless, but I knew if I will say anything, anything can happen. People generally say, ‘Kuch kara kyun nahi tumne?’ But when that situation comes, haath, paer phool jaate hain. You only want to survive that situation.”

But what left Sanya surprised was that nobody in the metro came to help her. “To my surprise, no one in the metro helped. I didn’t want to cry at that moment, I was fighting, also. Then I got out of Rajiv Chowk, and they all started following me. They were all tall, muscular men. Thank god for the crowd at that station, I rushed to the washroom and called my father. I asked him to come and pick me up. It was not a good day,” shared the Pataakha actor.

Not just in Delhi, Sanya Malhotra had an unpleasant experience even after she became a known face in the Hindi film circuit. She remembered, “There must be footage somewhere on the internet, this happened a few years back. I was spotted somewhere, and a man came for a photo and put his hand on my butt. I was like, ‘What the hell?’ But again, the photographers didn’t help me. They were seeing that I am not comfortable. I was so angry, I called him back and told him, ‘You did wrong’.”

Sanya is currently promoting her Netflix film Kathal. For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

