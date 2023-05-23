Shah Rukh Khan is not only loved for his notable work in the world of cinema but for his affectionate relationship with his fans and he has once again proved that he is the king of hearts with his recent gesture. SRK fulfilled the ardent wish of an ailing fan by video-calling her and talking to her for several minutes.

Shivani Chakraborty is a resident of North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal suffering from terminal cancer and is a huge fan of the Pathaan star. Scroll below to get all the deets. For the unversed, recently, in an interaction with a media portal, Shivani expressed her last wish to meet her idol SRK not only that, she also revealed that she wants to cook a homely Bengali platter for the Bollywood superstar. Apparently, she is awestruck by his grounded nature and wants to know the secret behind it, and it seems part of her wish has come true.

Shah Rukh Khan found out about Shivani Chakraborty and made her wish come true by connecting with her via a video call and he reportedly spoke to her for 30-40 minutes. The news has been going viral on social media, including Twitter, a journalist named Aavishkar has shared the news on the micro-blogging site along with the information that he has promised to help them financially as well. Netizens, including his fans, can’t stop lauding this step by King Khan as they shower affectionate comments on the post.

Check out the Tweet here:

What a heart-touching stuff to wake up to! Shivani, a cancer sufferer, who had recently made a wish to meet her idol #ShahRukhKhan, gets her wish fulfilled as SRK spends 30-40 mins (on video call) with her. He also promised financial help to her. Love you @iamsrk sir ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/M0iHpwVDDO — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) May 23, 2023

Netizens can’t stop gushing over this gesture of Shah Rukh Khan as one writes, “King for a reason. “

Another comment read, “Ek Dil hai sir roj jitte rehete hain.”

Followed by one saying, “Ye Aadami Golden Heart man hai… Love you always Shahrukh Sir”

One of the netizens calls him “Khuda ka banda”

And another says, “The Last of the stars.”

One of them wrote, “#SRK𓃵 jaisa naa koi hua aur naa kabhi hoga “

After the news came out, India Today spoke with Shivani’s daughter Priya who revealed that Shah Rukh Khan spoke for about 40 mins and shared what the Pathaan star said; she added, “SRK will pray for my mother’s speedy recovery. He read a ‘dua’ for her.” Shah Rukh has apparently also promised to have fish in her place, provided with no bones, along with a simple homemade meal. She recalled, “SRK promised my mum that he would come to my wedding and have fish curry made in her kitchen, provided the fish did not have bones.”

