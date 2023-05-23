There was a time when Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut were the ultimate best friends of Bollywood, at least the actress claims so. But their relationship went sour allegedly after her allegations on Hrithik Roshan. But remember when the Laal Singh Chaddha actor went on to flirt with the Queen actress on national TV? Deepika Padukone was a part of the frame as well and below is what all happened!

If one recalls, Aamir used to host a show called Satyameva Jayate on TV. The show sparked conversations around sensitive and concerning subjects in the country, including child sex abuse, female foeticide, discrimination, domestic violence, and untouchability, amongst many others. Khan had invited his Bollywood colleagues Kangana, Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra to the panel.

Kangana Ranaut spoke in length about ‘vulgar’ songs in Bollywood and revealed rejecting as many as 6 item songs. Deepika Padukone, who was also a part of the conversation, added that she wasn’t as mindful but will be more careful about her script and song choices from here on. During one of the sequences, Aamir Khan asked the Emergency actress about the qualities he wants in her partner.

To this, Kangana Ranaut responded, “Bohot sensitive (he should be very sensitive).” Aamir Khan quickly interrupted and flirted with the actress as he added, “Waise mai bhi kaafi sensitive hu.”

Kangana was visibly blushing, while Deepika Padukone was left in splits as they heard Aamir’s remark. However, netizens have a different take.

A user reacted, “Deepika clearly looks jealous here.”

Another commented, “Look at Deepika”

“Deepika ko acha nahi laga ye sunke,” reacted another.

Well, who wouldn’t want back an era where Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut would be sharing the same space. Isn’t it?

