Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s epic love story restores our faith in fairytale romance. The duo looks perfect together, and their crackling chemistry has proved that the opposite does attract. The couple has also proved that the best thing you can do in your life is to marry your best friend. Before man and wife, Kajol and Ajay are each other’s best friends and the actress never shies away from speaking her mind in front of the Singham actor. Today, we bring to you a throwback viral video when she called Ajay Kutta, Kameena, and told him j’oota nikal kar maarungi’ and Kjo was quick to stop her by saying you can’t say on television. Scroll below to read the details!

Kajol is known for her bindaas attitude. On the other hand, Ajay is a silent person who tries to keep his calm in each and every situation. Both of them are poles apart from each other, however, their rock-solid friendship is the secret behind their happy marriage. The duo once appeared on Koffee With Karan, and their candid moments on the couch that had left Karan Johar stunned.

Karan Johar and Kajol are BFFs, and once the actress graced the couch of Koffee With Karan along with her husband Ajay Devgn and during one of the segments, she almost left him embarrassed by saying joota nikal kar maarungi and Karan was quick to intervene by saying, you can’t say all this on this show. The duo went on to become a lot of revelations about each other. Recently, a video on extremelovex Instagram page has been shared with the caption, ‘Just Husband and Wife Things’. The Bholaa actor said he doesn’t listen to her when he talks. He candidly admitted that one lie every actor says is that they love their wife. The statement irked the actress, and she said, “Kutte, kameena, joota…” And Karan was quick to say, “You can’t say that…”

As soon as the netizens noticed the viral video, they were quick to react to the video of Ajay Devgn and Kajol pulling each other’s leg, however, many felt it was disrespectful.

One of the users wrote, “Real couple, no time for pretending fake relationship.”

“Ghar ghar ki kahani.”

“It is so funny, except for the part where she abuses…”

“Aise national television par apne husband ko ch*tiya kaun bolta hai…”

“When kajol said Kutta Kamina, Karan was like are behen itna bhi real mat ho.”

“Sab sahi chal raha tha until she abuses her husband.”

What are your thoughts on Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s banter on national television? Let us know in the comment section below!

