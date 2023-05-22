Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan turns a year older today, i.e., May 22. Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the budding diva, who’s all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of other star kids like Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda among others. Suhana, who enjoys a massive fan following, has a number of fan accounts to her credit. As she celebrates her 23rd birthday, we bring you an interesting throwback story of the time when she recalled the time she hated the attention her father and superstar SRK got.

Much before stepping into the world of glamour, Suhana, who’s SRK and Gauri’s middle child, turned the cover girl for a renowned magazine Vogue in 2018. While the star kid received massive criticism for featuring on the magazine, she spoke at length about dealing with her father’s stardom.

During her interview with the same magazine, Suhana Khan recalled her childhood days when hated her father Shah Rukh Khan stardom and all the attention he always got. She told Vogue in 2018, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare.”

“He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious. But over the time, she came to terms with the reality. I realised if I wanted to hug my dad, he’s my dad—I’m just going to hug him,” said Suhana Khan.

A few hours back, Shah Rukh Khan too to Instagram to wish his darling daughter on her birthday. He posted Suhana Khan’s throwback slo-mo video and wrote alongside, “Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby.”

Team Koimoi wishes Suhana a very Happy Birthday!

