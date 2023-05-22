A couple of days back, reports of Shah Rukh Khan opting out of Don 3 made headlines and took the web by storm. However, afterwards, another set of media reports began making buzz that SRK will be replaced by Ranveer Singh. Earlier, we reported that the makers have already shot for an official announcement with Singh, and it will be out soon.

Now contrary to the reports, reports of SRK leaving and Ranveer Singh replacing are absolutely rubbish. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down for more details. The latest media report states that SRK is very much a part of Don 3 and Ranveer is unlikely to get the franchise.

A source close to the development revealed to Hindustan Times, “All these reports (of Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Don 3) are baseless and just done to create a stir. It is a very speculative piece, with no confirmation. In fact, the reports indicate that Don is not a commercial project, which shows how baseless the report is. The success of the first two parts signal how commercial it is. At the moment, Farhan is just starting to work on the script, and there is no discussion regarding Shah Rukh leaving the franchise. Everyone knows that there is no Don franchise without Shah Rukh Khan.”

The source further added that Shah Rukh Khan has not opted out of the franchise, and he would never do that. “That is because he has made an image out of the film now. In fact, he has many franchise led projects in his kitty, which he is not willing to let go off. Agar Don ko quit karna hota woh bahut phele hi kar chuka hota, especially when there has been such a long gap after the second part.”

Further, rubbishing the reports of Ranveer Singh replacing the King Khan, the source added “We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don”.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline and a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

