The year 2023 is full of thunderous releases from Bollywood. Up next, we have Adipurush, Maidaan, Jawan, Tiger 3, Animal, Dunki and other big films arriving on the big screen. Till yesterday, even Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was a part of that slate, but now, it is learnt that the film has been postponed to 2024 and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, BMCM was scheduled for a release during this year’s Christmas. However, as Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki too is scheduled to arrive during the same period, it was quite sure that one of both biggies would shift their release as a clash isn’t a good idea. Also, there’s a lot of post-production to be done on the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, “Pooja Entertainment has locked the Eid weekend for the release of their action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It’s a lucrative window and the team believes that Eid is the best release window for an action film like BMCM.” 10th or 11th April 2024 is being considered for the film’s release depending upon Eid day.

The source close to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan further added that the team is giving ample of time for the post-production to meet the quality expectations.

Interestingly, there have been rumours that Salman Khan has been searching for an apt script for Eid 2024. Now, with a biggie like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan blocking the date, it’ll be exciting to see what’s the new plan for Salman.

