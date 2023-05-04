You get your dream role and are paid a hefty amount for it. Sounds ideal, right? Well, reportedly, Raghav Juyal is that lucky guy. Raghav supposedly got paid Rs 1.2 crore for his part in Kisi ki bhai kisi ki Jaan, which marks his big foray into the world of the film industry with a big-ticket film.

An insider revealed, “Raghav was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with the digital audiences. He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor”.

A dancer-choreographer and now-turned-actor, Raghav Juyal’s call to fame was his slow-motion dance moves. He has been nicknamed as the King of Slow Motion. In the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Raghav plays the role of one of the younger brothers of Salman’s character in the movie.

Apart from the recent release, Raghav Juyal will also be seen soon in two films by Guneet Monga’s production house and Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

