Vivek Agnihotri never leaves a chance to slam the Bollywood industry, top actors and filmmakers. Time and again, we have seen the director taking to his social media account to launch an attack on the industry, especially on those who’ve been behind and against his last released film The Kashmir Files. Based on a true story, the film faced a lot of criticism while a section of film fraternity members showed their support for the film, one of which was Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, the filmmaker sat down for a chat with director Sudhir Mishra to speak about issues pertaining to the film industry. During the same conversation, Vivek names the Queen actress and said that only these two are amongst other celebs who have been questioning Bollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On their podcast, Vivek Agnihotri tells Sudhir Mishra “Bollywood ko kisne question kiya 4-5 saalo mein? Except for Kangana and me?” Resplying to which, Sudhir said, “Humari toh puri zindagi hi he, question.” Further, Vivek addressed that Sudhir was quite vocal about his views in public, however now he isn’t.

Well, Kangana Ranaut is one of the Bollywood celebs who never shies away from bashing the bad boys of Bollywood for cornering outsiders in the industry. Her tweets are often directed at Karan Johar.

Earlier Sudhir Mishra had Tweeted “Liberals complain about Kashmir Files. Why? Vivek Agnihotri made a film and his audience came to theatres and saw it. But when we make films our audience who criticise Vivek sit on their arse and don’t come to the theatre. Sorry, I had to say it. #afwaah.” To this, Vivek said, “Why should anyone attack anyone? It’s not a war. Sudhir is my senior and a celebrated filmmaker, I have deep respect for him.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Hits Back At Prakash Raj For Calling The Kashmir Files A ‘Nonsense’ Film: “It’s Given Sleepless Nights To Urban Naxals & …”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News