Kangana Ranaut no matter what, has a certain likeability amongst the audience owing to the fact that she has been subjected to a lot of cornering and bullying. Still, she made her way to the top unapologetically, without being a part of any camp and thus people like her. Now we caught hold of an old video, where the actress is actually being borderline trolled/bullied for her appearance.

The venue for this so-called fun was none other than the infamous couch of the industry. Yes, you got that right. Everyone remembers how Kangana Ranaut bullied Karan Johar, calling him nepo mafia and what not sitting on that very couch. But very few would be aware of the fact that the episode was a revenge of sorts by the Manikarnika actress, for the behaviour she was subjected to horrible behaviour on the couch before.

Kangana Ranaut appeared on Koffee with Karan season 3 and it was then the actress was subjected to a rather strange behaviour by the host. Even her co-guest, Anil Kapoor teamed up with Karan Johar while the other guest Sanjay Dutt chose to stay mum. Netizens even called out Karan Johar’s borderline bullying and horrendous behaviour towards the actress, who by that time had just started in the industry.

In a video, shared by a Redditor, Karan Johar is seen asking Kangana if she has worked on herself at all. He then emphasises, “Of course the other way.” The Emergency actress who looks rather taken aback by the sudden pinpointing tries to maintain her calm, and says, could you be more precise, Karan confirms, “I mean there was news about your surgeries.” Even Anil Kapoor quips, he means Botox and plastic surgeries.

Though Kangana wins the Internet with her answer in the video where she confidently dodges the question. Netizens reacted to the same and empathised with the Kkrish actress. “Kangana had b**b job done , so did Janhvi and Sonam. But it was monstrous of him to bring it up like that, he could never do that with his talentless and expressionless gang!”, wrote a user. Another user called out the behaviours of the host and wrote, “He never even raises the topic of surgical enhancements when a nepo is on his show. But he’ll rip Kangana and Rakhi (who are outsiders) to shreds. Such a nasty man.”

Users even dragged Anil Kapoor‘s daughter and nieces into the conversation. “Sonams too, she got b**b job done, it’s pretty relevant!”, wrote a user. A comment read how It is unfair to drag other women into this. “No need to bring j n k into this, Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar and Sanjay Dutt must have had a tonne of work done themselves, otherwise they’d look much more terrible than they do.”

Many users pointed out and justified how outrageous Kangana’s behaviour is because of such traumatic bullying. A comment read, “This is why I always try to defend Kangu in most situations because she’s a victim of bullying, she is probably mentally broken from all the social ostracization that she probably has this reflex to ‘hit em back’ or to become successful just to prove them wrong.” Another Redditor commented, “I agree. Kjo is a classist person who has always looked down on people who aren’t up to his standards.”

Kangana Ranaut again visited the show many seasons later with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. She gave it back to Karan Johar and called him out for his bullying. A comment read, “As you sow, so shall you reap.” You can watch the entire video from both episodes here.

