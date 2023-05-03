After the massive success of Pathaan, fans are eagerly awaiting Shah Rukh Khan’s next big release, Jawan. However, the reports of the film’s release being postponed have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time now. It was said that the makers were racing against the time to meet the release date of June 2, 2023. Now, as per the latest report, the release date of the film has been once again pushed, and it might break the hearts of SRK’s fans. Scroll below to read the details!

For the unversed, a long ago, SRK announced his comeback in the year 2023 with three films. After witnessing the earth-shattering response to the spy thriller Pathaan, fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Jawaan. Notably, the film has already created a lot of hype and is a special film for various reasons. The film will mark Khan’s pan – India debut and will also bring him and superstar Vijay Sethupathi together on-screen for the first time.

As per a report in Film Information, the much–anticipated film of Bollywood’s king Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan, has been postponed. As per the rumour doing rounds, the film will now release on June 29 (Eid Al-Adha) instead of June 2. Interestingly, the change in the film’s release date will impact the release of other big films that are slated to release during that time. If the news comes true, the release of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas strarrer Adipurush will change too. The film will hit the screens on June 2 instead of June 16.

The report further revealed the change in Jawan’s release date could also impact the release of Maidaan (releasing on June 23rd ) and Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan that, is scheduled to release on June 29. Well, there is no official announcement on the same.

Shah Rukh Khan’s schedule is quite busy this year as soon after the release of Jawaan; he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is slated to release in December 2023.

