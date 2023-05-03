Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry worldwide. She started her career with Bollywood, slowly transitioned into Hollywood, and has become a prominent personality in the West. The actress is married to singer Nick Jonas, and the couple shares a daughter named Malti Marie. In a recent interaction with Howard Stern on his show, PeeCee opened up on how all her jeans were confiscated from the US when she went back to India at the age of 16 by her father, revealing an exciting story behind this. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on social media, with over 86 million followers on Instagram. Now talking about her school days, the actress returned to India at the age of 16 and how her father, Ashok Chopra, was left ‘paranoid’ after a man jumped onto her balcony at night.

Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Howard Stern’s Show recently and spoke about how her father set some rules for her after her return from the US at the age of 16 and said, “My dad was super paranoid because he sent to America a 12-year-old with braids and trying to be cool, so I got my hair blown out that was the only thing I had ever done, come back after all of these American hormones and the food. I come back a little bit more woman than my dad would have anticipated at 16. When I went back to India, and I was in this small town, and I was peacocking like I peacocked in my American high school I had boys follow me home. One of them jumped into my balcony at night. That’s why my dad was like, ‘F*** this, bars, all your jeans are confiscated, you are going to wear Indian suits, nothing happening. I had a driver drive me everywhere, he was freaked out. I get it, but then my career happened. I feel so bad for my dad.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “I didn’t understand the gravity of it. I thought I was invincible. I think about it now. How did I get away with this s*** that I did? But it was this invincible thing of, ‘I can get away with anything’. But that day when somebody was outside my bedroom. He was outside my balcony, and I saw him, and I screamed and went to my dad. My dad came, he jumped, and he went away. The next day my dad was like, ‘You need rules’. I was so arrogant and vain in those two years of my life. Especially when I came back to India. Suddenly there was this equity on me which I didn’t have in American high school where the girls were bullying me.”

Priyanka has always been very vocal about her struggles in life, from her school life to Bollywood to now Hollywood. On the work front, she’s currently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’ opposite Richard Madden.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s father asking her to wear Indian clothes on her return from the US? Tell us in the comments below.

