British star Daniel Craig was the sixth actor to play the iconic character James Bond. Ever since he left the British spy thriller franchise, the studio has been trying to find the perfect candidate who’s an excellent fit for the movies and the 007 brand. Fans are convinced they know who will play the next 007.

Fans have been speculating and suggesting several actors to play the iconic role. Many suggested that Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Tom Hiddleston be among the several actors to play the role.

Now it appears movie fans have stumbled on a clue after Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden joined forces for an Instagram video on Friday. It was a promotional video for the new Amazon spy series Citadel.

In the video, the Game of Thrones star and Stanley struggled to contain their giggles as they enjoyed a martini – which happens to be the super spy’s favourite drink. Stanley asked his Citadel co-star, “How’s yours?” Richard then replied, “Delicious,”….leaving followers convinced the GoT actor was indicating he had landed the coveted role. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci)

Soon after the video was shared by Stanley Tucci, one user reacted, “I don’t know what drinks look like, but if that’s Richard Madden drinking a Martini that’s been shaken, not stirred……imma hit the roof with excitement,” while another user commented, “There you go, here’s the new James Bond’ and a third asked: ‘Is that the new James Bond?'”

A third user commented, “To the gods of 007 this is a no-brainer.”

In the new spy thriller, Mason Kane, an amnesic spy for the enigmatic global Citadel intelligence network, is portrayed by Bodyguard and Marvel actor Richard Madden. He co-stars with American actor Stanley Tucci, who plays their handler Bernard Orlick, and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays fellow spy Nadia Sinh.

